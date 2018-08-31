WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., is urging the Federal Emergency Management Administration to reconsider the criteria required to qualify for wildfire assistance grants through the Fire Management Assistance Grant program.
He pointed out that the South Sugarloaf Fire has already ravaged 237,000 acres across Nevada, threatening private property and public lands used for grazing, recreation, and other purposes.
“While I am a strong supporter of FMAG and its benefits to my state, it seems clear that some of the criteria used to determine eligibility for the FMAG program may put my state’s rural communities at a disadvantage,” wrote Heller. “In order to qualify for FMAG, your agency requires a threat to lives and property, including threats to critical infrastructure and critical watershed areas. As the Senior Senator from a state that is 85 percent managed by the federal government, many of my constituents rely on federal lands for their livelihood. I respectfully ask that your agency take into consideration the severe consequences of wildfire on our public lands, including the loss of lands for grazing, energy development, and any other factor that would have an economic impact on Nevadans.”
Last week, Heller urged the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources to hold a hearing to continue discussing forestry reform solutions to prevent future deadly blazes.
In addition, the U.S. Senate recently passed a provision that Heller authored to increase funding for cross boundary fire control by $5 million. Heller has also promoted innovated fire prevention technologies, such as the AlertTahoe Fire monitoring and Early Detection Warning System. Last month, Heller announced that he secured $226,000 to install new AlertTahoe cameras, which will help detect fires and further protect the Lake Tahoe Basin from catastrophic damage.
Earlier in the week, Heller urged Chairman Lisa Murkowski and Ranking Member Maria Cantwell of the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources to hold another hearing to discuss the impact of these deadly blazes and forestry reform solutions.
“Nevada is still recovering from the Martin Fire, which burned nearly 500,000 acres across the state over a period of two weeks. As a result of that fire, ranchers have lost their property, cattle, and grazing allotments, including the Ninety-Six Ranch in Paradise Valley, Nevada. The Ninety-Six Ranch is the oldest ranch in my state, and the Stewart Family has operated on these lands, both public and private, for over 150 years. The Martin Fire burned 100 percent of their BLM grazing allotment as well as some Forest Service and private lands,” wrote Heller. “As I travel across Nevada, I see firsthand the need for serious forestry reform. Our land management agencies should not have to maneuver through countless hours of paperwork and waiting periods to remove invasive species, like cheatgrass and pinyon-juniper, which are prime conductors for the start and spread of wildfires.”
