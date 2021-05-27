Hospitals oppose Nevada's ‘public option’ health bill

As leaders in Nevada’s health care community, we believe every resident of our state deserves access to quality health care, and we strongly support efforts to make affordable, comprehensive health coverage available to all Nevadans. With that in mind the members of the Nevada Hospital Association urge state lawmakers to cautiously consider proposals like SB420 which we believe will significantly impact our state’s health care system.

Our state’s pervasive shortage of doctors and nurses is one of the main obstacles to improving the availability and accessibility of quality health care for Nevadans. According to the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine, “demand for physicians in Nevada continues to exceed the current supply” as our state “ranks 45th for active physicians per 100,000 population, 48th for primary care physicians per 100,000 population and 50th for general surgeons per 100,000 population.” Data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reveals that Nevada ranks last among the 50 states in registered nurses per capita.

The COVID 19 pandemic revealed the consequences of this dangerous shortage, as we worked to convert space and add additional hospital beds to meet rising needs brought on by several surges in cases. However, it is clear that it doesn’t matter how many beds we have if we do not have the doctors and nurses to treat the patients.