How the fireside chat provided a model for calming the nation that President Trump failed to follow

It soon became obvious that the 1932-1933 crisis was potentially more catastrophic than any earlier panic. Aside from legislation, something less formal but perhaps more important was required: reassuring the American people about the safety of their economic system.

Thus, the informal and informative radio address style that Roosevelt pioneered in Albany was rolled out on the national stage.

“I want to talk for a few minutes with the people of the United States about banking,” he began on that Sunday evening.

The address was notable for its stylistic clarity and the way it combined an authoritative discussion of banking with a neighborly, even friendly, tone.

“You people must have faith; you must not be stampeded by rumors or guesses,” he told an estimated 60 million listeners.

“Let us unite in banishing fear. We have provided the machinery to restore our financial system; it is up to you to support and make it work. It is your problem no less than it is mine. Together we cannot fail.”