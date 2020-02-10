How to deal with fear

My mother feared for me, and twice she sought help at a local support and educational group for family members of those with mental illness. The organization, “Family to Family,” is offered by various Nevada chapters of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, with gatherings led by individuals who have a mentally-ill family member. The idea that my mom was attending one of these meetings to better understand me seemed a little weird, though I was happy she could meet other parents with adult children like me and share experiences.

This is where I’d like to write that I’ve gotten over my fears, but I can’t. I might get over one, only to face a new one. My biggest ongoing fear is acknowledging to others that I’m bipolar. One person I never divulge this information to is my employer. Instead I ask a lot of questions about a company’s medical leave and vacation policy, and try to get a picture of my supervisor’s managing style. Are they compassionate?

Would they be understanding of my quirks? Will they fire me anyways?

These days I also fear change, even though my mother tells me that making changes in one’s life is often a positive thing. For me, change is scary.

One thing I’ve learned: The more I face my fears, the longer history I have in tackling frightening things, and the more confident I become — slowly but surely. I’ll never live a fear-free life, but am better at dealing with the ones I have.

Kim Palchikoff is a social worker based in Nevada. She can be reached at palchikoff@gmail.com.

