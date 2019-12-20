How undoing 'Obamacare' would harm more than the health of Americans

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The most recent lawsuit originated after Congress essentially repealed the penalty associated with individual mandate as part of the 2017 tax overhaul. Congress left intact the requirement that all Americans obtain insurance coverage, but it reduced the penalty for failing to comply with this requirement to zero. That made the requirement unenforceable.

A slew of Republican governors and attorneys general took advantage of this change to argue that this rendered the ACA's individual mandate unconstitutional because it no longer could be justified as a tax. Many experts agree that this lawsuit, Texas v. United States, should not have advanced through the court system for a variety of reasons.

Nonetheless, a federal court judge agreed with the plaintiffs and declared the individual mandate unconstitutional in December 2018.

He even went a step further, invalidating the ACA in its entirety. He argued that the individual mandate served as the core feature of the ACA, making it inseverable from the rest, in legal terms. That is, if one provision of a statute is found to be unconstitutional, the entire statute must fall.

A large number of ideologically diverse experts disagreed with the verdict and the underlying reasoning. A coalition led by California quickly appealed the verdict to the 5th Circuit Appeals Court.