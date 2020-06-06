In Appreciation, Elko High School

Junior year was a mix of emotions as we found ourselves worried about the ACT but also feeling like we had finally found our way at EHS. Senior year we lived through our lasts, worried about college, and imagined the possibilities of what was to come next. Each year we made ourselves believe that if we just made it through a few more months, a few more weeks, or even a few more days, things would be better than before. It was always so easy to want to be anywhere but where we were at.

But imagine this: What if we didn’t waste our years wanting to be somewhere else? What if we enjoyed where we were at and made the best out of each day, each grade level, and each challenge? I hope that we can live as if there is no guarantee of anything in the future. I hope that we can break any habit of dwelling or wishing, and make a habit of just living. Mark Van Doren said it best when he said, “There is one thing we can do, and the happiest people are those who can do it to the limit of their ability. We can be completely present. We can be all here. We can give all our attention to the opportunity before us.” The opportunity that lays ahead is different for all of us, but we all have the power to make something great out of it.

I am immensely proud and thankful for the time I have spent at EHS alongside all of you. It is now our time to be great, to grow, and to lead the life we have always aspired to live.

Always remind your people you love them. Be someone that makes others want to be better. Always reach towards greater heights and put your heart into the things that matter to you. Do things that scare you and make the most of the times where you fall in love with being alive. After all, someday soon your whole life’s gonna change, and you’ll miss the magic of these good old days.

