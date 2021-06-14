In the fight against climate change, don't overlook biotech

Through gene editing, scientists could create plants that produce higher levels of suberin, and thus store more carbon for longer. Combined with efforts to promote more substantial root systems, this could lead to a huge reduction in the amount of carbon dioxide entering the atmosphere.

Biotechnology can also help reduce the need for nitrogen fertilizers, which are essential for farming but quite energy intensive. By one estimate, about 3 percent of the world’s natural gas is used to make nitrogen fertilizer. All told, the manufacturing and use of nitrogen fertilizer releases the equivalent of 1.3 billion metric tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere each year.

So far, scientists haven’t found a way to grow crops on a large scale without nitrogen fertilizer. But biotechnology could hold the key.

Boston-based Joyn Bio is developing bacteria that can pull nitrogen from the air and deliver it to plant roots. Legumes, such as soybeans and peas, already use bacteria to “fix” nitrogen in precisely this way. By creating microbes that do the same for major cereal crops like corn, we can reduce the need for fertilizer, slashing greenhouse gas emissions in the process.