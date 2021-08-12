It takes a village to end human trafficking

Human trafficking is the act of compelling someone into work or commercial sex through force, fraud, or coercion. It is illegal everywhere but happens every day in big cities and small towns across the United States.

Human trafficking takes many forms: A foster care youth forced into commercial sex work by someone pretending to be her “boyfriend;” a migrant locked in a house, compelled to cook and clean; a man with a mental health disability laboring in a poultry processing plant for no pay. It occurs across oceans and in our own backyards.

Here in Nevada, the problem is particularly severe. More than 90% of human trafficking calls in the state involve sex trafficking.

Human trafficking is a $150 billion a year industry. There are more than 40 million victims worldwide — including many in the United States. The National Human Trafficking Hotline recorded 11,500 domestic cases in 2019.

And those were just the reported cases. Many more are never brought to light.

Sadly, marginalized communities — including people of color, LGBTQ+ individuals, undocumented immigrants, and survivors of abuse — are more likely to become victims. Studies estimate that 40% of U.S. sex trafficking victims are Black Americans and over 60% of labor trafficking victims are Hispanic.