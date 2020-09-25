Janine Hansen: Our Constitution and fundamental liberties are under attack

Protection of our Freedom of Religion is paramount if we are to remain a free people. Religious Liberty is under attack from “politically correct” philosophies.

Freedom of Speech is under attack by anti-constitutional forces in our nation who are attempting to silence the people. Without free speech, the right of Assembly and Petition, freedom cannot be preserved.

Illegal immigration is a threat to our stability as a nation. When illegal aliens gain access to social welfare programs, which 85% do through their children, it costs taxpayers billions of dollars. If there were no tax benefits for Illegal immigrants most of them would not come and many would go home voluntarily.

The Right to Life is the first right recognized in the Declaration of Independence. I support the protection of the most innocent life…the unborn.

Education has declined since the Federal Government has been involved. Control of our schools and curriculum should be returned to parents and local school boards while encouraging choice in education.

As a wife, mother, grandmother and native Nevadan, I am very concerned about the future of our state and nation, particularly what we are leaving to our children. I have served as a citizen advocate representing families and taxpayers at the Nevada Legislature my entire adult life. I was named Conservative of the Year in 2010 for my work at the Legislature. As President of Nevada Families for Freedom I have worked to inform and engage the people of Nevada in the Legislative process, so that their interests and rights can be protected. I graduated from Brigham Young University magna cum laude. I am the State Chairman of the Independent American Party. You can learn more about Janine at: www.janinehansen.com.

