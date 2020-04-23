Jenkins family thanks supporters

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO — The family of a Nevada Highway Patrol officer who was killed in the line of duty released a statement this week thanking local residents for their support.

Sgt. Benjamin Jenkins died March 27 near Ely. The following statement was released on behalf of the Jenkins family:

To those who participated in Ben’s escort as well as the many people who came out in the cold and lined the roadways and streets with flags and people, all the way from Vegas to Elko to bring Ben home: We say Thank You.

Through this most difficult time it has warmed our hearts to see just how many people care, not only about us but about Ben in general. There are no words that can adequately express how grateful we are to our amazing community as well as the rest of the State of Nevada and surrounding states, for all of the support and wonderful tributes that have been paid to our husband, father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, and friend Sergeant Benjamin Jenkins.

Thank you to everyone who has brought food and sent beautiful floral arrangements. We appreciate the numerous texts and calls offering moral support and sympathy. The many acts of kindness, love, and support during this time will always be remembered by us all.