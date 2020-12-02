Jim Hartman: 2020 upset -- GOP gains in the House

There were additional signs of a new Republican Party coming to life. Republicans improved their performance among Hispanic voters in several districts.

In South Florida, Republicans Maria Elvira Salazar and Carlos Gimenez ousted incumbent Democrats Donna Shalala (age 79) and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

In New Mexico, Republican Yvette Herrell , a former state legislator who is also a member of the Cherokee Nation, defeated an incumbent Democrat.

In Texas, Republican Tony Gonzalez kept a competitive district along the Rio Grande in the GOP column by making big gains among working-class Hispanic voters.

GOP House successes in November were attributed to the diverse field of GOP candidates, the Democrats’ leftward lurch, including “defund the police” rhetoric, and Pelosi’s intransigence on another COVID-relief bill.

The outlines of a new Republican coalition are coming into focus. The GOP is making inroads with upwardly mobile, culturally conservative Hispanics, Asians and Blacks who identify as hardworking members of a multiethnic mainstream.

These voters distrust the dark narrative of socialism. They believe in hard work and a government that fosters job growth and rewards strivers.

If the GOP wins a House majority in 2022 , it will be with the help of a wave of voters alienated by the ideological intransigence of the progressive far left and attracted to an inclusive growth-oriented party treating them as equal citizens.

Jim Hartman resides in Genoa, Nevada. Email him at lawdocman1@aol.com.

