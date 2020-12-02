Jim Hartman: 2020 upset -- GOP gains in the House

Just prior to election day, Democrats were confidently predicting keeping control of the House and expanding their majority by 20 seats.
On election night, Fox News’ early forecast was a Democratic pick up of between five and 15 House seats.
Instead, more than three weeks later when vote counting concluded, Republicans had gained 12 seats — and possibly 13. Democrats won 222 seats, Republicans 212, with one race still undecided. It was a stunning upset.
With a House majority requiring 218 votes, Democrats came dangerously close to losing the House altogether. 80-year-old Speaker Nancy Pelosi “lost big”. Pelosi can now lose just a handful of Democrats and still prevail on party-line votes.
Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy was a winner. After a disastrous 41-seat loss of House Republicans in 2018, McCarthy was determined to overhaul GOP candidate recruitment.
The party had to have more women, more minorities, and an improvement in candidate quality in order to win.
The GOP candidates who took over Democratic seats are impressive — all happen to belong to racial minorities, be veterans, or women.
This year was an historic one for Republican women, whose numbers doubled in the House after the election. At least 28 Republican women won House races this year, a GOP record.
While diverse in background, these GOP women don’t seem interested in trading on their gender and ethnicity.
In South Carolina, Republican Nancy Mace, the first woman to graduate from the Citadel, defeated an incumbent Democrat. In Oklahoma, Republican state senator Stephanie Bice became the first Iranian American elected to Congress.
In New York City, Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis, a former Democrat and the daughter of Greek and Cuban immigrants, won a Staten Island district.
Republicans in California reclaimed four seats among the seven seats they lost in 2018.
In Southern California, Orange County Board of Supervisors chair Michelle Steel, who is Korean American, defeated a Democrat incumbent. Young Kim, the first Korean-American Republican elected to the state legislature, won in a Democratic LA/Orange County district.
Congressman Mike Garcia, a former Navy fighter pilot, held his seat north of Los Angeles that he flipped from blue to red in a special election this spring.
David Valadao won back his district in the Central Valley.
In Utah, former NFL player (Jets and Raiders) Burgess Owens took back the Salt Lake City seat once held by Mia Love. (Owens joins Florida’s Byron Donalds as one of two African-Americans in the House GOP caucus.)
There were additional signs of a new Republican Party coming to life. Republicans improved their performance among Hispanic voters in several districts.
In South Florida, Republicans Maria Elvira Salazar and Carlos Gimenez ousted incumbent Democrats Donna Shalala (age 79) and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.
In New Mexico, Republican Yvette Herrell , a former state legislator who is also a member of the Cherokee Nation, defeated an incumbent Democrat.
In Texas, Republican Tony Gonzalez kept a competitive district along the Rio Grande in the GOP column by making big gains among working-class Hispanic voters.
GOP House successes in November were attributed to the diverse field of GOP candidates, the Democrats’ leftward lurch, including “defund the police” rhetoric, and Pelosi’s intransigence on another COVID-relief bill.
The outlines of a new Republican coalition are coming into focus. The GOP is making inroads with upwardly mobile, culturally conservative Hispanics, Asians and Blacks who identify as hardworking members of a multiethnic mainstream.
These voters distrust the dark narrative of socialism. They believe in hard work and a government that fosters job growth and rewards strivers.
If the GOP wins a House majority in 2022 , it will be with the help of a wave of voters alienated by the ideological intransigence of the progressive far left and attracted to an inclusive growth-oriented party treating them as equal citizens.
Jim Hartman resides in Genoa, Nevada. Email him at lawdocman1@aol.com.
