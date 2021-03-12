Jim Hartman: A $1.9 trillion spending blowout

In an emergency response last year to COVID-19, Congress on a bipartisan basis enacted five major bills totaling nearly $3.5 trillion to help manage the pandemic and mitigate the economic burden on families and businesses.

In 2021, President Biden chose to go “straight party line” with a massive new $1.9 trillion spending bill. While making a show of listening to GOP Senators, Biden and Congressional Democratic leaders ignored the GOP and rammed their partisan $1.9 trillion plan through the House and Senate.

Polls showed their spending plan popular, being falsely promoted as “COVID relief.” In reality, the bill contains a blowout list of longtime Democratic spending priorities unrelated to the pandemic.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office found that more than a third of the proposed funding — $700 billion — would not be spent until 2022, or later. It’s not urgent COVID aid.

Congress should target assistance to those who need it and speed the delivery of vaccines — not borrow hundreds of billions to satisfy items on Democrats’ political wish lists, or increase the nation’s debt and risk inflation.