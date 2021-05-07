Jim Hartman: AB 4-Ever — partisan gamesmanship

Under the rationale of the coronavirus pandemic, Nevada Democrats last August rammed AB 4 through a Special Session of the Nevada legislature, requiring official ballots be mailed to all registered voters in the state before the November election.
Drafted by the Democratic Party’s chief election lawyer in Washington D.C., AB 4 was mired in partisan controversy by making fundamental changes in Nevada election law less than 100 days before the November election.
Nevada Democrats now promote AB 321, which would set aside the pandemic-pretext for AB 4 and make universal mail-in balloting permanent. Nevada would be the sixth state -- following Oregon, Washington, Utah, Colorado and Hawaii -- to adopt universal mail voting systems.
AB 321 forces Nevada election officials to mail ballots to every registered voter, even if they don’t request it. As documented in 2020, this leads to thousands of ballots being sent to the wrong address or potentially stolen from mailboxes of those unaware they were getting a mail ballot.
While a voter must request an absentee ballot to get one, AB 321 flips the process by flooding Nevada with unsolicited ballots and creating the opportunity for fraudsters to cast illegal votes.
Voters are skeptical of this process, with reliable polling showing the idea of universal mail-in voting to be very unpopular.
In-person voting should be the “gold standard”. Voting in-person is secure if voter lists are accurate and voters present valid identification. The law prevents electioneering around the polling place and secrecy of the voting booth is sacrosanct. None of that is true with mail-in or absentee balloting.
In the aftermath of the 2020 election, nearly two-thirds of Americans support strengthening election safeguards to ensure our elections are free and fair. A recent R Street poll shows only 23 percent of GOP voters believe we had a free and fair election in 2020.
The Nevada legislature’s extreme partisanship has resulted in Democrats killing and refusing even to hear 20 of 25 Republican-sponsored bills related to election reforms, including six bills calling for all or partial repeal of AB 4, or adopting voter ID.
Thirty-six states now have laws requesting or requiring voters to show some form of identification at the polls. The remaining 14 states, including Nevada, use less stringent requirements. In Nevada, a voter signature is checked against the signature on file.
Large majorities of voters support laws that require individuals show a photo identification before voting. The March 17 Rasmussen Reports poll found 75% of voters believe a photo ID should be required, including 69% of black voters. Only 21% opposed voter ID laws.
In 2005, the bipartisan Commission on Federal Election Reform co-chaired by former President Jimmy Carter and former Secretary of State James A. Baker recommended a photo ID system for voters with free IDs for those without driver’s licenses.
In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court (Crawford v. Marion County Election Board) held 6-3 that an Indiana law requiring voters to provide photographic identification did not violate the U.S. Constitution.
The United Kingdom, Canada, France, Argentina and Brazil are among countries requiring voters to show identification. Whether it’s buying prescription drugs, driving a car, flying on a plane, photo ID is a requirement of everyday life.
Yet, Democrats bitterly resist voter ID as racist voter suppression. In Nevada, legislative Democrats refuse to even hold a hearing on the issue.
AB 4 watered down signature requirements for voting. Nevada should get rid of signature matching to verify mail ballots. Replacing it with a state numbered ID would end arguments over ambiguous signatures. The ID number would either match or it wouldn’t.
AB 4 permits previously illegal “ballot harvesting” where third parties — often paid party activists -- collect ballots on others’ behalf. The abused “ballot harvesting” practice should be restricted — limited to a voter’s immediate family.
“AB4-Ever” is partisan gamesmanship — it needs repeal — not made permanent.
------
Jim Hartman is an attorney and opinion columnist residing in Genoa, Nevada. His email is lawdocman1@aol.com.