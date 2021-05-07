Jim Hartman: AB 4-Ever — partisan gamesmanship

Under the rationale of the coronavirus pandemic, Nevada Democrats last August rammed AB 4 through a Special Session of the Nevada legislature, requiring official ballots be mailed to all registered voters in the state before the November election.

Drafted by the Democratic Party’s chief election lawyer in Washington D.C., AB 4 was mired in partisan controversy by making fundamental changes in Nevada election law less than 100 days before the November election.

Nevada Democrats now promote AB 321, which would set aside the pandemic-pretext for AB 4 and make universal mail-in balloting permanent. Nevada would be the sixth state -- following Oregon, Washington, Utah, Colorado and Hawaii -- to adopt universal mail voting systems.

AB 321 forces Nevada election officials to mail ballots to every registered voter, even if they don’t request it. As documented in 2020, this leads to thousands of ballots being sent to the wrong address or potentially stolen from mailboxes of those unaware they were getting a mail ballot.

While a voter must request an absentee ballot to get one, AB 321 flips the process by flooding Nevada with unsolicited ballots and creating the opportunity for fraudsters to cast illegal votes.