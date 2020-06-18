Jim Hartman: Berkeley in 1969 -- Seattle in 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The self-declared “autonomous zone” takeover currently underway in Seattle by far-left protesters remarkably parallels the seizure of “People’s Park” by Berkeley radicals in 1969.

The issue in Berkeley related to a single block of vacant university-owned land four blocks from campus. In Seattle, the issue is now three blocks of the Capitol Hill neighborhood -- both residential and commercial -- including the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct facility.

In both cases radical activists used the tactic of seizing property “to develop a territorial imperative."

People’s Park was launched in a bulletin from “PEOPLE’S PARC (Political and Rap Center)” appearing in the “underground” Berkeley Barb newspaper in April 1969. It read:

“A park will be built this Sunday (April 20) between Dwight and Haste. The land is now owned by the University.... On Sunday we will stop this s---…. We want the park to be a cultural, political, freak-out and rap center for the Western World. This summer we will not be f----- over by the pigs ‘move-on’ fascism, we will police our own park and not allow its occupation by imperial power …. Nobody supervises and the trip belongs to whoever dreams.”