Jim Hartman: Biden declares war on ‘MAGA Republicans’

On September 1, President Biden used Independence Hall as a backdrop with uniformed Marines positioned behind him to deliver a much-hyped speech promoting the “continued battle for the soul of the nation.”

Biden delivered a divisive political speech with no pretext at being a unifier.

The speech had a single purpose — elevate Donald Trump to the center of the 2022 election. Democrats want to pretend Trump is on the ballot to campaign against as the great Democratic foil.

While Democrats claim to fear and loathe Trump, they really can’t succeed without him. They need and want him around. He’s their ticket to remain in power.

Republican fans of the former president need to grasp the depths of his unpopularity.

Some Republicans live in a fantasy land, still believing he won in a landslide. Many who should know better continue to indulge these delusions to the detriment of their party and the country.

In fact, Trump lost the national popular vote to Biden by over 7 million votes. He’s less popular today than in 2020, with only 27% of Americans wanting him to run again in 2024.

That’s why Biden has so directly provoked Trump and his supporters with the "MAGA Republican" label. His escalating rhetoric is intended to smear the GOP as under Trump’s control and “semi-fascist.”

Biden maligns half the country -- over 74 million Americans who voted for Trump.

All of this is deeply cynical and divisive.

While warning that ultra-MAGA Republicans threaten American democracy, Democrats have spent more than $40 million meddling in primaries, including Nevada, to help the most extreme Republican 2020 election skeptics win.

Yet the people who really saved American democracy after the 2020 election and on Jan. 6 were Republicans:

-- Governors (Arizona’s Doug Ducey and Georgia’s Brian Kemp) and Secretaries of State (Georgia’s Brad Raffensperger and Nevada’s Barbara Cegavske) who resisted demands to change slates of electors to the electoral college.

-- Attorney General Bill Barr who refuted the claims of Trump’s clown-show legal team of Sidney Powell.

-- Judges appointed by Trump who followed the evidence and the law in assessing claims of election fraud.

-- And above all Mike Pence, the Vice President, who followed the Constitution in rejecting Trump’s private and public pressure to stop counting electoral votes that certified Biden as the winner.

Biden’s strategy is to shift the debate away from his own record of failure.

Inflation is at a 40-year high and America has lost control of the southern border.

Drug overdoses have reached an all-time high. Violent crime has increased thanks to soft-on-crime policies and lack of support for the police.

Biden’s commitment to teachers' unions and pandemic school closures resulted in dramatic declines in test scores and an epidemic of chronic absenteeism.

Abroad, Biden’s bumbling foreign policy led to a chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan gifting the Taliban billions in weapons and emboldened Vladimir Putin to launch his invasion of Ukraine.

Biden dissembles on inflation, falsely claiming “a zero percent increase.”

At a spectacularly ill-timed event, the White House celebrated passage of the absurdly misnamed "Inflation Reduction Act." That was the same day the government reported an 8.3% annual increase in the August consumer price index. The Dow tumbled 1,276.37 points.

Larry Summers, a Democrat and former treasury secretary, summarized the grim news: “Today’s CPI report confirms that the U.S. has a serious inflation problem.”

And Vice President Kamala Harris is blatantly untruthful on immigration.

“The border is secure and under control,” Harris told NBC’s Meet the Press. That’s not just false. It’s painfully obviously false.

Through August, Border Patrol apprehensions set a new record of 2,150,378 unvetted illegals at the southern border -- with a month left in FY2022.

If Democrats add seats to the Senate and hold the House, there won’t be any check on a far-left political agenda ahead.