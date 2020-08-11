Jim Hartman: Biden is hidin’

The debates will be a rare chance for a third party questioner to push Biden on his policy plans.

In addition, the former vice-president would take office at age 78, becoming the oldest President in history on Inauguration Day.

Trump has essentially called him senile and Biden’s verbal stumbles and notable memory lapses were obvious in the Democratic primaries.

The public needs to see how well Biden holds up under debate pressure. They need to hear his answers to policy questions.

If he ducks debates, voters would correctly conclude that his political managers are trying to protect him from doubts about his cognitive capacity.

If the debate format needs changing to provide for longer and deeper answers then that can be accommodated. But the debates should not be cancelled — particularly not in 2020.

Joe Biden insists that he is very much willing to debate Trump.

In fact, his campaign has already agreed to the three debates with the President. And, Trump campaign attacks may have done Biden a favor by lowering public expectations for the former vice-president’s debate performance.