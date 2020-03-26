Jim Hartman: Biden-Klobuchar in 2020?

“Back from the Dead” was the Washington Examiner March 7 cover story reporting on Joe Biden’s amazing resurrection as Democratic presumptive presidential nominee. Literally, in the space of four days, Biden went from political “road kill” to prohibitive favorite among Democrats for president.
After three straight early primary victories by “democratic socialist” Senator Bernie Sanders — in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada — mainstream Democrats were scared into Biden’s arms. Sanders’ radical policy agenda – free health care, free college and much more — had unachievable cost estimates of $60 to $100 trillion over 10 years—with no identified revenue sources to fully pay for them.
Biden’s campaign was revived on February 29 with a decisive 30 percent victory margin over Sanders in South Carolina, powered by a large vote from African-Americans. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg both then dropped out and endorsed Biden, and their backing made him the clear choice for mainstream Democrats panicking at the thought of nominating far-left Sanders against President Trump.
On March 3, Super Tuesday, Biden won primaries in 10 states out of 14, with surprise wins in Maine, Massachusetts, and Minnesota. The next day, Mike Bloomberg dropped out and threw his support -- and prospective war chest — behind Biden.
Riding momentum from Super Tuesday, on March 10, Mini Tuesday, Biden racked up commanding wins over Sanders in five of six states — Missouri , Idaho, Mississippi, Washington — and most notably Michigan where Sanders had scored an upset over Hillary Clinton in 2016.
Finally, on March 17, Biden trounced Sanders in Florida winning 62% to 23% and won by wide margins in Illinois and Arizona. Pressure mounts on Sanders to exit the Democratic presidential race as Biden has essentially locked down the nomination.
While Biden has won primary victories convincingly, he appears old on the campaign trail and is given to verbal slips, more prone to them than previously over the course of a very gaffe-committing 50 year long political career. Biden will turn 78 years old on Inauguration Day 2021. His diminished mental acuity will be under examination during the campaign, with Republicans sure to claim the onset of senility.
Biden and Sanders met on March 15 in the final Democratic presidential debate without an audience in Washington, resulting from the coronavirus lockdown. Biden’s performance was reassuring to supporters — no major misstatements — and he spoke fluently on issues. However, Biden tacked further to the left in a clear appeal to Sanders’ young supporters — embracing the nostrums of the Green New Deal, tuition free college, higher taxes, health care for illegal aliens, a moratorium on all deportations, and gun buybacks.
Biden also promised to name a woman as his vice-presidential running mate. Background checks on 6-7 prospective vice-presidential nominees were later announced “within weeks.” Biden’s focus is on three Senators and 2020 presidential competitors — Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Amy Klobuchar.
Warren, 70, is from solidly Democratic Massachusetts, and her far-left views are not a good fit for Biden. Harris, 55, is a “woman of color” who might excite the base, but ran a stumbling presidential campaign and comes from safely Democratic California.
Minnesota’s Klobuchar, 59, is smart, articulate, a good debater and experienced -- a 14-year Senate record of bipartisan achievement. She could have broad appeal in the Upper Midwest states where Trump won very narrowly in 2016 — Michigan (by 10,704), Wisconsin (by 22,748) and Pennsylvania (by 44,292). If Democrats carried all the states they won in 2016, they could regain the presidency by winning Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.
A Biden-Klobuchar ticket could also have appeal in states like Iowa, North Carolina and Florida that once voted for Obama and should be in play in 2020.
Joe Biden’s smartest choice for V.P. would be Amy Klobuchar — they’re in political sync — and could appeal to moderate voters. Democrats neglect moderates at their political peril.
Jim Hartman is an attorney residing in Genoa, Nevada.
