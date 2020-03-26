Jim Hartman: Biden-Klobuchar in 2020?

Finally, on March 17, Biden trounced Sanders in Florida winning 62% to 23% and won by wide margins in Illinois and Arizona. Pressure mounts on Sanders to exit the Democratic presidential race as Biden has essentially locked down the nomination.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While Biden has won primary victories convincingly, he appears old on the campaign trail and is given to verbal slips, more prone to them than previously over the course of a very gaffe-committing 50 year long political career. Biden will turn 78 years old on Inauguration Day 2021. His diminished mental acuity will be under examination during the campaign, with Republicans sure to claim the onset of senility.

Biden and Sanders met on March 15 in the final Democratic presidential debate without an audience in Washington, resulting from the coronavirus lockdown. Biden’s performance was reassuring to supporters — no major misstatements — and he spoke fluently on issues. However, Biden tacked further to the left in a clear appeal to Sanders’ young supporters — embracing the nostrums of the Green New Deal, tuition free college, higher taxes, health care for illegal aliens, a moratorium on all deportations, and gun buybacks.