Jim Hartman: Biden’s Afghanistan debacle — Trump an accomplice

The debacle in Afghanistan — the U.S. surrender, the deadly chaos that followed, the withdrawal without any feasible plan to prevent the reemergence of jihadist safe havens and their actual proliferation — belongs to President Biden.
Once again, Biden has lived up to his reputation for being “wrong on nearly every foreign policy and national security issue over the last four decades” as described by former Obama Defense Secretary Robert Gates.
Biden’s feckless leadership was displayed on July 8 when he overconfidently predicted “the likelihood there’s going to be the Taliban overrunning everything and owing the whole country is highly unlikely.”
By August 16, Biden was dishonestly washing his hands of the Afghanistan disaster while blaming others.
He blamed Donald Trump’s peace deal with the Taliban, falsely claiming he was trapped. He blamed his three predecessors. He blamed the Afghans for not fighting and Afghans who fought with us for not leaving sooner. The one group not blamed — the Taliban —who harbored Osama Bin Laden and now protect his terrorist successors.
Afghanistan was an operation of the North American Treaty Organization involving our allies' investment of their blood and treasure. Biden’s botched withdrawal was a slap to them. NATO leaders were apoplectic.
Biden was dishonest in framing the Afghan mission as fighting in another country’s “civil war.” The U.S. didn’t remain in Afghanistan for 20 years to “nation build” or send women to school. The core mission was to prevent the country from again becoming a terrorist safe haven. The Taliban’s victory will attract jihadists from around the world.
Biden capitulated to the August 31 “red line” demand of the Taliban to an arbitrary deadline set by our military to leave Afghanistan. On August 18, Biden promised U.S. troops would stay until all Americans were out of the country, even if past the August 31 deadline.
His promise was broken. Biden left behind perhaps several hundred Americans and as many as 60,000 Afghans who fought or assisted the NATO mission -- a moral stain. Also left was an enormous stockpile of expensive military equipment quickly claimed by a triumphant Taliban.
President Donald Trump embraced the “ending endless wars” narrative espoused by many politicians in both parties. As a result, the Trump administration signed a four-page peace deal with the Taliban on February 29, 2020.
This Doha agreement gave huge legitimacy to the Taliban, whose leaders met with Secretary of State Pompeo and Trump outrageously tried to invite them to Camp David.
It was an unfair negotiation because no one was representing the Afghan government or their interests — they were completely excluded.
Experts call the Doha agreement very weak. The U.S. should have gained more concessions from the Taliban. The resulting agreement was heavily weighted toward the Taliban, contributed to undermining Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, and facilitated the unconscionable jailbreak of 5,000 militant Taliban prisoners immediately on March 10, 2020. The Taliban would release only 1,000 of its prisoners.
This disgraceful agreement called for the U.S. to bring down its forces to 8,600 from 13,000 over the following three to four months, with all remaining U.S. forces to be withdrawn in 14 months, by May 1, 2021.
The Taliban signed a pledge saying it wouldn’t harbor terrorists; nowhere did the Taliban have to — or did it — denounce al-Qaeda.
H.R. McMaster, Trump’s second national security advisor, called the Doha agreement “a surrender agreement with the Taliban.” John Bolton, Trump’s third national security advisor, said there was no difference between Trump and Biden’s positions on Afghanistan.
Mark Esper, Trump’s former defense secretary, said Trump mishandled Afghanistan by continuing to withdraw troops even though the Taliban didn’t uphold its end of the deal.
The decision to pull all our military out of Afghanistan puts us in greater danger. This shameful calamity requires an accounting -- starting at the highest level.
