Jim Hartman: Biden’s Afghanistan debacle — Trump an accomplice

Biden was dishonest in framing the Afghan mission as fighting in another country’s “civil war.” The U.S. didn’t remain in Afghanistan for 20 years to “nation build” or send women to school. The core mission was to prevent the country from again becoming a terrorist safe haven. The Taliban’s victory will attract jihadists from around the world.

Biden capitulated to the August 31 “red line” demand of the Taliban to an arbitrary deadline set by our military to leave Afghanistan. On August 18, Biden promised U.S. troops would stay until all Americans were out of the country, even if past the August 31 deadline.

His promise was broken. Biden left behind perhaps several hundred Americans and as many as 60,000 Afghans who fought or assisted the NATO mission -- a moral stain. Also left was an enormous stockpile of expensive military equipment quickly claimed by a triumphant Taliban.

President Donald Trump embraced the “ending endless wars” narrative espoused by many politicians in both parties. As a result, the Trump administration signed a four-page peace deal with the Taliban on February 29, 2020.

This Doha agreement gave huge legitimacy to the Taliban, whose leaders met with Secretary of State Pompeo and Trump outrageously tried to invite them to Camp David.