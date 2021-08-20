Jim Hartman: Biden’s border failure

Proof of President Biden’s failure to secure the border came on August 12 with the release of July data on the number of migrants arrested attempting to cross into the United States from Mexico.

212,672 individuals were encountered crossing our southern border in July, the highest number of migrant arrests in the last 21 years. In July 2020, by comparison, there were 40,929 individual arrests, marking more than a fivefold increase in the same month this year.

The flood of people this July is a major departure from past seasonal trends when illegal border crossings plummet during summer. In March, Biden wrongly insisted the border flow was normal and would slow by summertime.

Since taking office, the Biden administration has presided over consecutive month-to-month increases in border encounters, with the crisis now acute. In June, 188,829 people illegally entered the country.

In the first seven months of Biden’s presidency, more than 1.1 million people have been arrested crossing our southern border with a substantial number of additional people entering illegally without being apprehended.

If the surge of migrants keeps growing, more than 2 million will be entering the United States this year.