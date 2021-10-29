Jim Hartman: Biden’s border policy disaster

The Biden Administration has botched immigration policy at the southern border as badly as it did the Afghanistan withdrawal.

According to figures released on October 22 by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, there were an unprecedented 1,659,206 apprehensions recorded by the border patrol in the fiscal year just ended.

In addition, immigration authorities say the number of people known to have sneaked across the border rose as well, currently estimated at 1,000 per day. This surge means that more than 2 million migrants will have entered the United States illegally this past fiscal year.

The record number of apprehensions is taking a toll on border communities -- and on morale inside the Border Patrol.

Immigration experts don’t expect the pace of illegal crossings to slow anytime soon.

The principal blunder of Biden’s Presidency has been his capitulation to the far left on issue after issue. Progressive policies are detached from reality, ignoring how the world actually works.

The central cause of the migrant tidal wave was Biden’s presidential campaign promise he would suspend deportations, offer a pathway to citizenship, guarantee illegal immigrants government healthcare, free education, and, in some states, Covid checks (up to $15,600 in New York).

These perverse incentives have caused the border to be overrun by migrants. In September, some 15,000 Haitian and others crossed the Rio Grande en masse in the expectation that they would be able to claim asylum in the U.S.

They were trapped in awful conditions around the Del Rio Bridge, without basic necessities. These migrants may have carried Covid-19, with border agents overwhelmed.

U.S. authorities have encountered illegal border-crossers not just from Mexico or Central and South American countries but from 160 nations around the globe. People are coming to Mexico from distant spots to cross illegally into the U.S. confident Biden will let them stay.

The Biden Administration refuses to advise cities and states how many border-crossers they are sending to their communities — or who they are. Some illegal immigrants have criminal records and gang connections, including to the infamous MS-13 El Salvadorian gang.

Vice President Kamala Harris was belatedly dispatched to Guatemala and Mexico in late June famously telling migrants “do not come.” In the intervening months, illegal border crossings have continued unabated.

The Washington Post editorial board concluded that Biden’s immigration policy “has been a failure” and “he needs a coherent strategy for the border.” Months have passed with no meaningful action.

As the Biden administration’s designated lead on border issues, Republicans mock Harris as “the MIA border czar” for her failure to go to southern border hot spots.

Critics pummeled Biden after he claimed at a October 21 CNN town hall that he has not had time to visit the southern border amid the ongoing migrant crisis.

The Biden administration implausibly keeps saying the border is closed, but it does nothing to make that a reality.

The White House won’t do that because it fears upsetting the Democrats’ activist left, which wants open borders, with any migrant able to enter the U.S. at any time and for any reason.

On assuming office, Biden scrapped President Trump’s immigration policies, which were working.

Biden cancelled border wall construction projects and sought to cut 96 percent of border security assets out of the budget.

He ended the Migrant Protection Protocols, Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy for asylum-seekers staying in Mexico pending their court date.

Biden sought to end the Title 42 policy requiring deportation of all border-crossers from Mexico and Central America for public health reasons as a result of Covid-19.

His political salvation would be to re-instate Trump-era immigration policies.

Biden’s poll numbers are sinking. A Fox News poll (Oct.16-19) found 35% approve v. 61% disapprove of his policy on immigration — a disastrous 26% gap.

The current border chaos is politically unsustainable.

------

Jim Hartman is an attorney residing in Genoa, Nevada. Email him at Lawdocman1@aol.com.

