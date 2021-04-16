Jim Hartman: Biden’s 'Infrastructure' Trojan Horse

First came President Biden’s $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan”, promoted as a Covid-19 stimulus package, notably including the $1,400 individual payments sent to voters in the wake of the pandemic.

That was signed into law after a party-line vote. Republicans estimated only 9% of its total spending was directly related to the pandemic.

While making a show of listening to GOP Senators, Biden ignored the GOP and rammed his partisan $1.9 trillion plan through the House and Senate.

Last year, in an earlier emergency response to Covid-19, Congress on a bipartisan basis enacted five major bills totaling nearly $3.5 trillion to help manage the pandemic and mitigate the economic burden on families and businesses.

Biden now comes with a $2.3 trillion “American Jobs Plan” for climate and political spending advertised as “infrastructure” investment.

Most Americans think of infrastructure as roads, highways, bridges and other traditional public works. As a result, it polls well with voters, and Presidents of both parties have supported more of it.