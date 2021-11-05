Jim Hartman: Biden’s radical anti-bank nominee

Further evidence that President Biden is a weak follower of the far-left in his party rather than a strong mainstream leader is his intent to nominate radical Saule Omarova as Comptroller of the Currency.

The Comptroller of the Currency is an important agency. It has the power to regulate all national banks and federal savings institutions.

Born in Kazakhstan, a former Soviet republic, and educated at Moscow State University on the V.I. Lenin Personal Academic Scholarship, Ms. Omarova is a Cornell University law professor. She has praised the Soviet-era economic system.

Omarova is celebrated on the far-left for promoting ideas she herself describes as “radical.”

U.S. Senate Banking Committee Ranking Member Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) told the Senate “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a more radical choice for any regulatory spot in our federal government.”

Omarova doesn’t want to just tighten regulation on banks. In her words , she wants to “effectively end banking as we know it” by “the complete migration of demand deposit accounts to the Federal Reserve.”

Demand deposits are the standard checking and savings accounts most Americans have with private banks.

She wants to transfer all private banking functions to the Federal Reserve, where accounts would “fully replace” private bank deposits.

The Fed would set prices in large sectors of the U.S. economy that she deems to be “systemically important” for fuel, food, raw materials, metals, natural resources, home prices and wages.

Omarova says the Fed should be remade into what she calls “The People’s Ledger.” She would effectively nationalize the U.S. Banking system. This is textbook socialism.

She calls for “reimagining” the role of central banks “as the ultimate public platform for generating, modulating, and allocating financial resources in a modern economy.”

This nominee showed her hostility and bias against the very banking industry she would oversee, calling financial services “a quintessential asshole industry.” She aspires to be a banking regulator who hates banks.

To fully assess her nomination, Senator Toomey asked Omerova to turn over to the Senate Banking Committee her thesis, “Karl Marx’s Economic Analysis and the Theory of Revolution in the Capital,” authored while she studied at Moscow State University. She has declined and reference to her thesis recently disappeared from her resume.

U.S. Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) accuses Toomey of “red scare McCarthyism” for drawing attention to Omarova’s academic papers and statements.

Joining Senator Brown in defending Omarova is Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass), also a Banking Committee member. Senator Warren says “Republicans don’t want to talk about her impressive qualifications and expertise in banking so instead resort to desperate scare tactics.”

But while Senate progressive-wing Democrats like Brown and Warren are defenders, other more mainstream Senate Democrats on the committee are not necessarily supportive. Her nomination has not yet officially been transmitted to the Senate by the White House.

Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont) has expressed “concerns” about Omerova and Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) is noncommittal.

Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Raphael Warnock (D-Ga) are also Banking Committee members whose votes may be in doubt. Sinema is widely viewed as a moderate, while Masto and Warnock anticipate tough reelection campaigns in competitive states.

If the nomination advances out of the Banking Committee it is nearly certain to meet united opposition from all 50 Senate Republicans.

“It’s not every day that we’re presented with a nomination for a Lenin scholarship recipient who attended Moscow State University and wants to end banking as we know it in the United States,” Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) said.

The banking industry, including the American Bankers Association, will also battle Omerova’s nomination.

Ultimately, Biden may decide not to send her nomination to the Senate, or it may stall in committee. In any event, anti-bank zealot Omarova’s confirmation appears doubtful.

------

Jim Hartman is an attorney residing in Genoa, Nevada. Email him at lawdocman1@aol.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0