Jim Hartman: Biden wins— A “blue wave” mirage

Democrats also failed in their campaign to take control of state legislative chambers last Tuesday. They failed to flip any of the GOP legislative chambers they targeted, and Republicans expanded their majorities in some statehouses.

The Nevada Assembly Republican caucus modestly increased from 13 to 16, thereby becoming no longer a super-minority on tax vote issues.

After the election, President Trump claimed victory and charged that it was being stolen. There are a variety of unsubstantiated assertions of fraud being widely circulated. Trump has every right to demand recounts if state votes are close, and go to the courts for relief if there is evidence of fraud. Regarding fraud, the Trump campaign will have to prove it to prevail in court.

Karl Rove, former President George W. Bush’s political strategist , throws cold water on claims of widespread voter fraud. Rove concedes “some hanky-panky always goes on … but stealing hundreds of thousand of votes would require a conspiracy on the scale of a James Bond movie. That isn’t going to happen.”

Republicans should congratulate President-elect Biden on his victory and pledge to work co-operatively with him — something too few Democrats were willing to do with Donald Trump in 2016.

Now more than ever, we need to come together as Americans.

Jim Hartman is an attorney residing in Genoa, Nevada. Email him at lawdocman1@aol.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0