Jim Hartman: Biden's ATF 'anti-gun man'

David Chipman, President Biden’s nominee to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (AFT), is a zealous anti-gun activist whose Senate confirmation now is in jeopardy.

Chipman has a very narrow path to confirmation, with all 50 Senate Republicans certain to oppose him. His fate is in the hands of four undecided moderate Democrats, all representing sizeable gun-owning states. To win confirmation, each will have to vote for him.

After spending 25 years at the ATF, Chipman went to work as an anti-gun paid lobbyist for numerous organizations, including those founded by former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D. Ariz) and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

While there’s nothing inherently unethical about gun-control activism, opponents argue it’s another matter to appoint such an ardent political operative to run the agency tasked with fairly administering gun laws.

The former ATF agent has a long record of exaggerated claims and factual untruths.

Chipman has long claimed he supports bans on “assault weapons” because they are “nearly identical to those used by the military.”

He argues that the 1994 ban on assault weapons had “mixed results.”