Jim Hartman: Blockchains 'Innovation Zones' -- The money trail

Qualifying companies would be granted powers typically associated with those of county government — including creating court systems, schools, imposing taxes and building infrastructure while also making land and water management decisions — functioning as a county-within-a-county.

If the Legislature supports their preliminary draft proposal, technology companies with 50,000 acres of land that promise making a $1 billion investment could create zones governed by three people with authority like county commissioners. The bill draft provides two of them would initially be from the company itself.

All the qualifying provisions in the current plan apply exclusively to Blockchains LLC.

While some voice skepticism , Governor Sisolak made the “Innovation Zones” a key part of his State of the State address for plans to build a more diversified Nevada economy.

Sisolak said the proposal would transform Nevada into “the epicenter of this emerging industry and create the high-paying jobs and revenue that go with it.”

While Blockchains’ proposal may seem far-fetched, Jeffrey Berns isn’t unknown to Governor Sisolak. He’s been making sizable political contributions since 2018.