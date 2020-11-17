Jim Hartman: California’s Biden landslide -- while progressives lose

The last two Republicans to run competitive statewide races in 2010 — successful female tech business CEOs Meg Whitman (governor) and Carly Fiorina (senator) both endorsed Joe Biden for president.

Trump never seriously competed in California in 2020.

However, the California Republican Party took baby steps toward a political comeback in November. Two House seats in the former conservative bastion of Orange County were narrowly won back by Korean-born female Republicans —Young Kim and Michelle Steel. Republicans David Valadao and Mike Garcia have razor-thin leads and may reclaim two additional House seats.

In California, the national unwillingness to veer too far left was reflected in the outcome of six ballot propositions.

California voters defeated Prop 16 decisively (57%-43%) which sought to repeal Proposition 209, passed by voters in 1996, prohibiting racial preferences — the consideration of race, sex, color, ethnicity or national origin by state and local government agencies and public universities.

The Yes on 16 campaign had a tenfold funding advantage, the support of the political, business and media establishment, and endorsement by Kamala Harris. Prop 16 lost by a bigger margin than Prop 209 won in 1996.