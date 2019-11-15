Jim Hartman: California's policies to blame for big fires, blackouts

The law makes PG&E a tempting target for plaintiffs’ attorneys. These plaintiffs’ lawyers also argue PG&E should pay punitive damages because it knew its lines posed a public threat and pay victims for emotional damages as well.

California’s increasingly dry and overgrown forests play a role in devastating fires. President Trump blamed California’s fires on “gross mismanagement of the forests.” While Trump’s view was widely derided, California’s Little Hoover Commission, an independent state agency, found “California’s forests are reaching a breaking point.”

Their Commission report made recommendations such as prescribed burning and dedicating more money and jobs toward forest management. It found poor management policies and environmental restrictions on logging having left forests vulnerable to fires.

Former Governor Jerry Brown is criticized for his veto of SB 1463 in 2016, which promoted the clearing of trees dangerously close to power lines. Brown justified his veto by claiming it duplicated existing efforts. SB 1463 had been unanimously approved by the state legislature.