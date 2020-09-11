Jim Hartman: ‘Cancel Culture’ — Purging America’s History

They also want the names of Presidents Andrew Jackson, John Tyler, Zachary Taylor and Woodrow Wilson removed from D.C. schools.

While Woodrow Wilson might be a candidate for a name change due to Wilson’s public support for segregation, the committee didn’t explain its case against Franklin who was late in life president of the Pennsylvania Society for Promoting the Abolition of Slavery.

Their report is not a thoughtful historical review. It seeks Orwellian ideological political reprogramming. It dishonors the Founders who created our Constitution.

Most of the recommendations are definite non-starters, as many of the monuments and statutes stand on federal land, outside D.C. government control. They prompted immediate fierce blowback, including from President Trump.

What is recommended in Washington, D.C. is a thorough, total, radical rewriting of American history.

In very “progressive” Berkeley, California, icons of American history have already been purged as names for public schools.

Berkeley is a political and cultural harbinger — what starts there spreads.