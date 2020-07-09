Jim Hartman: Clinton and Bush pandemic achievements

In the summer of 2005, while vacationing at his Crawford, Texas ranch, Bush read John M. Berry’s book “The Great Influenza,” about the 1918 flu pandemic that killed more than 500,000 Americans and an estimated 20 to 50 million around the world.

Bush reportedly couldn’t put the book down and was semi-obsessed with the issue of pandemics. He instructed members of his administration to come up with a plan.

“Look, this happens every 100 years,” he said. “We need a national strategy. If we wait for a pandemic to appear, it will be too late to prepare. And one day many lives could be needlessly lost because we failed to act today.”

The Bush administration worked on this project intensely for three years. His administration created the Pandemic Influenza Plan, an exhaustive 396-page document that was intended to be the government’s playbook for how to respond if a pandemic occurred.

“A pandemic is a lot like a forest fire,” Bush said in 2005. “If caught early, it might be extinguished with limited damage,” but if “allowed to smolder, undetected, it can grow to an inferno.”

Bush announced a national strategy with three prongs.