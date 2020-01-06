Jim Hartman: Dark horse Amy Klobuchar rising

While Trump is undeniably vulnerable and broadly unpopular (43.8% “approval”), the Republican base is fully supportive and his campaign already has $102.7 million cash on hand for November. Though poised to defeat Trump, the Democratic Party in 2019 placed itself outside the mainstream of American politics.

Democratic major candidates announced support for sharply higher taxes, banning private health insurance, the Green New Deal, free college, complete student loan forgiveness, free health care for illegal aliens, and functionally open borders. They would ban fossil fuels and fracking.

Extreme left-wing progressives — like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren — will be ripe targets for the Trump campaign. On Inauguration Day, Sanders will be 79 years old and suffered a recent heart attack. He proudly proclaims himself a “Socialist,” a negative label for most voters.

Warren’s radical proposals actually go beyond those of Sanders. PolitiFact reports that her spending plans would cost $7 trillion over a decade — not counting “Medicare for All,” which would exceed $30 trillion.