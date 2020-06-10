Jim Hartman: 'Defund the Police' nonsense

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For a brief few days, Americans were in agreement.

We all witnessed an 8 minute, 46 second tape of George Floyd, an African-American, being brutally killed — a dying man begging for mercy — with a cop who didn’t care.

In the past, there were debates about similar incidents — not this time. For police critics, it brought up high profile cases like Laquan McDonald’s 2014 death, where a white Chicago police officer was convicted of murder.

In the wake of George Floyd’s killing, Americans totally accepted demonstrations and protests. They accepted — and joined — these expressions of anger and hurt.

What Americans shouldn’t — and don’t — accept is unrelated looting, rioting, arson and mayhem. The violent scenes in over 30 cities were the worst in decades. The rioters looted shops and attacked police with impunity, threatening a total breakdown of public order.

Police officers have been shot and killed. Retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn, a 77-year-old African-American with 38 years in law enforcement, was killed by a looter with a felony record. Five other St. Louis officers were shot.

Las Vegas police officer Shay Mikalonis was shot in the head while handcuffing a protestor and is on life support.