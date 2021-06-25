Jim Hartman: Democrats’ ‘Obamascare’ proven wrong

All wrong — totally wrong. Will all the Democratic Party luminaries who claimed Barrett’s confirmation would mean the end of ObamaCare now apologize?

Democrats actually knew last year that ObamaCare was in no real threat of being overturned. On June 17, Justice Barrett very predictably joined the U.S. Supreme Court’s 7-2 majority upholding the law.

During Barrett’s confirmation hearings, Democrats absurdly claimed that placing her on the Court was to assure that the ACA would be invalidated. But Barrett’s record, in addition to her answers to Senate Judiciary Committee questions, made it a near certainty that she would not vote to toss out the statute.

Two important lessons should be learned — never underestimate Democratic Party politicians’ cynicism, and, that conservative Justices don’t decide cases based on their policy preferences.

Texas and 17 other states with Republican attorneys general, along with two individual plaintiffs, in California v. Texas, challenged the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act after Congress zeroed out the penalty for not carrying health insurance in the 2017 tax reform.