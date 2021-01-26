Jim Hartman: Election truths -- and the need for reform

The Supreme Court rejected hearing a state of Texas lawsuit challenging the election result. It denied relief in a unanimous decision, joined in by all three Trump-appointed justices.

In Nevada, the Trump campaign alleged evidence would show tens of thousands of illegal votes were cast by deceased individuals, noncitizens, and those who voted in other states.

Carson City District Court Judge James Russell summarily rejected all the claims presented by the Trump campaign in the election contest lawsuit. His decision, unanimously affirmed by the Nevada Supreme Court, refuted or declined to accept any of the evidence presented by the Trump campaign.

Nevertheless, Republican complaints with the rush by Nevada Democrats last August to enact AB 4, requiring all active registered voters receive an unsolicited mail-in ballot and other provisions, were justified.

AB 4, written by Democratic Party lawyers in Washington, D.C., was the subject of a hastily called special session of the Nevada Legislature. Democrats had mixed-motives in promoting AB 4 under the claim of a pandemic “emergency.”

Nevada’s top election official, Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, strongly opposed AB 4. It passed both the Assembly and Senate on straight party-line votes.