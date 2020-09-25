Jim Hartman: Federal Budget — Unsustainable deficits and debt

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Congressional Budget Office reports the U.S. government will soon have a debt burden equal to America’s entire gross domestic product.

That will put the U.S. in the company of a handful of nations with debt loads that exceed their economies, including Japan, Italy and Greece.

CBO announced the lockdown coronavirus recession and explosion of spending this year will increase the budget deficit for fiscal year 2020 ending Sept. 30, to $3.3 trillion. That’s the largest annual deficit since 1945, during World War ll.

The surge in borrowing has increased dramatically in recent years. In 2007, before the financial panic and crash, public debt was 35% of GDP.

While spending increased in the George W. Bush years, the debt stayed under control.

Barack Obama and a Democratic Congress addressed the 2008-09 recession with a spending blowout and the slowest economic recovery since the 1930s. Public debt exceeded 76% of GDP by the time President Obama left office.

In 2016, Donald Trump promised to eliminate the national debt within eight years, pleasing Tea Party Republicans who railed about the trillion-dollar deficits run up by the Obama administration.