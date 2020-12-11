Jim Hartman: Freedom of religion v. Sisolak — Round 2

Claiming virtually unlimited power to restrict constitutional rights during the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Sisolak issued a directive on May 28 that severely limited attendance at religious services.
A church, synagogue, or mosque, regardless of its size, may not admit more than 50 persons, but casinos, restaurants, bars, breweries, bowling alleys and gyms may admit 50% of their maximum occupancy. In the case of gigantic Las Vegas casinos, this means thousands of patrons are allowed.
A small, rural Lyon County church, Calvary Chapel in Dayton Valley, legally challenged the Sisolak order citing the Constitutional guarantee of the free exercise of religion.
Earlier , Sisolak had issued an even more draconian order— capping church attendance at 10-persons.
This limit was changed to 50-persons only as a result of the Department of Justice telling Sisolak that his original order “impermissibly treats religious and nonreligious organizations unequally.” The governor was warned that his original plan was a clear violation of the First Amendment.
Calvary Chapel proposed to host worship services for about 90 congregants, amounting to about 50% of its 200 person fire-code capacity. In conducting these services, the church planned to take many precautions going beyond state requirements.
In addition to adhering to proper social distancing protocols and mask wearing, the church intended to cut the length of services in half, sanitize the church between services and take other measures that are “equal to or more extensive than those recommended by the CDC.”
Claiming disparate treatment, Calvary Chapel brought suit in Federal Court seeking an emergency injunction allowing it to conduct services, in accordance with its plan. A district court and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals denied Calvary’s application for an injunction. On July 24, the Supreme Court did as well.
Chief Justice Roberts sided with four liberal justices in denying the request without explanation. Three justices authored strongly worded dissents.
Justices Alito and Kavanaugh wrote, “the idea that allowing Calvary Chapel to admit 90 worshippers presents a greater public health risk than allowing casinos to operate at 50% capacity is hard to swallow.”
Justice Gorsuch had a compelling one paragraph dissent:
“In Nevada, it seems, it is better to be in entertainment than religion. Maybe that is nothing new. But there is no world in which the Constitution permits Nevada to favor Caesars Palace over Calvary Chapel.”
Although Robert’s decision angered conservatives, lawyers for the church speculated it resulted from his dislike of emergency injunctions, not an aversion to religious liberty causes. They are confident Roberts, along with other conservative justices, will produce a favorable decision should the underlying case reach the Supreme Court.
The 5-4 Supreme Court vote this summer denying Calvary Chapel’s request for an emergency injunction occurred before the death of liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Ginsburg has been replaced by Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who will likely align with the four conservative justices who sided with the church in July.
On Thanksgiving Eve, in a 5-4 outcome with Justice Barrett’s vote decisive, the newly reconstituted Supreme Court enjoined New York State from restricting attendance at religious services. The Court blocked arbitrary limits of 10 or 25 people in houses of worship in specified areas.
This Supreme Court decision protects the free exercise of religion, even in a health emergency. Americans should welcome the Court’s role as a defender of liberty.
At a December 8 hearing, all three judges of a Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals panel sympathized with Calvary Chapel’s underlying claim that restrictions treating churches differently than casinos and other secular businesses violate their First Amendment rights.
“A casino entertaining 1,000 gamblers has no impact on public health while Calvary Chapel increasing its service size from 50 people to 90 would cripple the state’s health effort?” they asked.
Governor Sisolak’s lawyer had no good reply — the legal outcome now should be an easy call.
Jim Hartman is an attorney residing in Genoa, Nevada.
