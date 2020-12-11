Jim Hartman: Freedom of religion v. Sisolak — Round 2

In addition to adhering to proper social distancing protocols and mask wearing, the church intended to cut the length of services in half, sanitize the church between services and take other measures that are “equal to or more extensive than those recommended by the CDC.”

Claiming disparate treatment, Calvary Chapel brought suit in Federal Court seeking an emergency injunction allowing it to conduct services, in accordance with its plan. A district court and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals denied Calvary’s application for an injunction. On July 24, the Supreme Court did as well.

Chief Justice Roberts sided with four liberal justices in denying the request without explanation. Three justices authored strongly worded dissents.

Justices Alito and Kavanaugh wrote, “the idea that allowing Calvary Chapel to admit 90 worshippers presents a greater public health risk than allowing casinos to operate at 50% capacity is hard to swallow.”

Justice Gorsuch had a compelling one paragraph dissent:

“In Nevada, it seems, it is better to be in entertainment than religion. Maybe that is nothing new. But there is no world in which the Constitution permits Nevada to favor Caesars Palace over Calvary Chapel.”