Jim Hartman: GOP abortion law blunder

Critics note that even California’s Governor Gavin Newsom has a more limited indoor masking requirement. It applies only to the unvaccinated.

Crime is up in Nevada; statistics released by Las Vegas Metro show homicides increased 60% over last year. Police say eighty homicides have occurred in Las Vegas so far in 2021, compared to 50 in 2020.

In education, a Reno Gazette Journal analysis of K-12 proficiency exams and state financial reports found Nevada’s students are doing worse on most tests than they did in 2000, when the state spent 79 percent less per pupil.

Under Sisolak directives, Clark County schools remained closed for an entire school year, with a resulting 21 student suicides reported.

So, credible Republican challengers, like Heller and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, are on political high ground against Sisolak in 2022.

But asked if he would support an abortion law like in Texas that allows private citizens to sue someone who “aids or abets” an abortion after six weeks, Heller said “I like what Texas did.”

Later, Heller sought to clarify his comments about the Texas legislation, adding that he would want a ban on abortion to include exceptions for rape or incest.