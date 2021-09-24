Jim Hartman: GOP gubernatorial field takes shape

With the filing deadline still six months away, seven Republican candidates have already announced their intentions to run for governor of Nevada to unseat Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak in 2022.

An eighth prospective candidate, U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei, who openly mulled a race for governor, is predicted to pass on the governor’s race when he makes a promised announcement in October. He is expected to run for a sixth-term in Congress.

Former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller entered the race on September 20 to become a front-runner in the crowded field.

Heller, 61, has won four statewide elections — three as Secretary of State, beginning in 1994, and a full term in the Senate in 2012, after his appointment by Governor Brian Sandoval in 2011.

A Carson City native, Heller also served in Congress from 2007 to 2011, and was a Nevada Assemblyman from 1990 to 1994.

However, in the 2018 midterm election, Heller lost reelection by a 5-point margin to political newcomer Sen. Jacky Rosen.

Heller had difficulty in the era of Donald Trump. He angered GOP base voters in 2016 by withholding his support from Trump and was mocked by activist Democrats in 2018 for his superlative praise lavished on then-President Trump.