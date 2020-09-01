Jim Hartman: Great American Outdoors Act

Second and more lasting, the bill would guarantee $900 million a year to the Land and Water Conservation Fund in perpetuity. Congress created the fund in 1964, requiring up to $900 million a year in offshore oil revenues go to buy new park land and maintain local parks.

Over the past 56 years, the fund has become the most important tool for preserving public lands in the United States. It has helped protect 7 million acres, from the Redwood National Park in California to Cape Cod National Seashore.

The fund helped complete the Appalachian Trail. It bought private tracts within Alaska’s Denali National Park and within some of America’s crown jewels parks — Yosemite, Yellowstone and Grand Canyon.

The money also has funded state grants to build 40,000 swimming pools, soccer fields, baseball diamonds, playgrounds, fishing piers and jogging trails. Among those in Nevada: public trails and beaches at Lake Tahoe.

Over the years, instead of providing $900 million as the law intended, the money has been shifted to other uses. The new law requires the full $900 million to be spent every year on parks.

The unusual show of bipartisanship that led to enacting this legislation is attributed to the political and economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.