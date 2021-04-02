Jim Hartman: Hiding Biden’s anti-gun agenda

In an egregious case of friendly media coverage, the Las Vegas Sun only recently revealed the content of their interview with candidate Biden that took place before Nevada’s Democratic caucuses in January 2020. It was withheld from publication until January 2021 — one year later.

During that interview, Biden talked frankly about his desire to implement a radical gun control agenda. Only after Biden was sworn in did the Sun release the transcript, reasoning “we felt the interview was worth publishing to give readers a better idea of where Biden will lead the country.”

In the interview, candidate Biden talked about a fantasy, an alternate reality, where he would require that all guns in private hands contain a yet-to-be-invented “biometric marker” rendering them unusable by anyone except the purchaser. He also said he wanted to ban magazines holding more than 10 rounds, and suggested limits of three rounds.

Biden then pledged to seek repeal of PLCFA, charging the act made gun manufacturers the only business in America “exempt from being sued.” Liberal fact checkers at Politifact have declared that allegation “false.”

The PLCFA was enacted in 2005 with bipartisan support to stop meritless lawsuits designed to bankrupt domestic firearms manufacturers.