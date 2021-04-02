Jim Hartman: Hiding Biden’s anti-gun agenda

President Biden has advertised his support for “rational” gun laws and urged Congress to adopt legislation to expand background checks that very narrowly passed the House in March. Biden has also called on Congress to ban “assault-style” weapons.
Currently, background checks are needed only for sales by federally licensed dealers. The House bill (H.R. 8) expands checks to virtually all sales but includes exemptions for family members and temporary transfers. A second House-passed bill (H.R 1446) extends the window for conducting background checks to 10 days from three days.
Proposals from Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and others to ban the manufacture and sale of certain semiautomatic “assault-style” weapons and ban high-capacity magazines have failed in the Senate in recent years.
A 1994 law that banned such weapons and limited such magazines expired in 2004 and wasn’t renewed. Studies in 2014 and 2017 found the ban did not have a significant effect on firearm homicides.
Biden has also urged Congress to eliminate “immunity for gun manufacturers who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets” by repealing the “Production of Lawful Commerce in Firearms Act” or PLCFA.
While a candidate seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, Biden did everything possible to position himself as an ardent anti-gun candidate. But, after winning the nomination, Biden stopped talking about his gun control agenda.
In an egregious case of friendly media coverage, the Las Vegas Sun only recently revealed the content of their interview with candidate Biden that took place before Nevada’s Democratic caucuses in January 2020. It was withheld from publication until January 2021 — one year later.
During that interview, Biden talked frankly about his desire to implement a radical gun control agenda. Only after Biden was sworn in did the Sun release the transcript, reasoning “we felt the interview was worth publishing to give readers a better idea of where Biden will lead the country.”
In the interview, candidate Biden talked about a fantasy, an alternate reality, where he would require that all guns in private hands contain a yet-to-be-invented “biometric marker” rendering them unusable by anyone except the purchaser. He also said he wanted to ban magazines holding more than 10 rounds, and suggested limits of three rounds.
Biden then pledged to seek repeal of PLCFA, charging the act made gun manufacturers the only business in America “exempt from being sued.” Liberal fact checkers at Politifact have declared that allegation “false.”
The PLCFA was enacted in 2005 with bipartisan support to stop meritless lawsuits designed to bankrupt domestic firearms manufacturers.
In the 1980s, the gun control movement developed a strategy to bring multiple lawsuits against gun manufacturers on the theory that firearms distributors, manufacturers and retailers should be held liable for the criminal misuse of their products by third parties.
None of the suits were successful, but that was not their purpose. The cost of defending them was intended to bankrupt defendants.
The threat to the very existence of U.S. gun makers was so serious that the Defense Department supported passage of the PLCFA because it “would help safeguard our national security by limiting unnecessary lawsuits against an industry that plays a critical role in meeting the procurement needs of our men and women in uniform.”
More than 30 states and Congress eventually passed laws preventing such frivolous lawsuits.
The Las Vegas Sun buried the Biden interview for a year—in the “battleground state” of Nevada.
In Nevada, more than 160,000 background checks for firearms were conducted through the first week of November 2020 -- establishing a new annual record. That represents 57 percent more gun sales made than in all of 2019. There were major increases in first-time buyers, women and minorities.
Gun owners would have found the Las Vegas Sun interview with Biden revealing. The fact that it was withheld until after the election is a journalistic disgrace.
Jim Hartman is an attorney residing in Genoa, Nevada. His email address is lawdocman1@aol.com.