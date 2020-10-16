Jim Hartman: It’s Harris-Biden v. Trump

By executive order, Harris proposed banning and seizing all “assault weapons” and “high capacity magazines."

Biden keeps the “defund the police” movement at arm’s length, while calling for “reimagining” policing. Harris goes further, embracing aspects of “defund the police,” including endorsing a $150 million police budget cut in Los Angeles.

In September, Harris referred publicly to what she called the “Harris administration.” In a speech the next day, Biden himself referred to a “Harris-Biden administration.”

Not in our lifetimes has a nominee’s running mate been so consequential. Biden turns 78 next month, is in clear decline, and runs to be a placeholder president.

Harris offers no comfort to the big question confronting a Biden presidency -- is he too weak to control the most radical elements in the Democratic Party?

With voting already underway, President Trump is currently losing the presidential race — badly.

Four recent national polls have Trump trailing Joe Biden by a 13% average. The former vice president’s numbers in battleground states are not far behind.

Now for caveats.