Jim Hartman: It's now all Trump's GOP

The Republican Party is now tightly bound to President Trump. Since his election, 40 Republican state party chairmen have turned over and the GOP leadership is unrecognizable from that prior to Trump.

Ironically, Trump’s often repeated refrain about a political “rigged system” certainly now applies to the Republican presidential nomination process put in place by his agents. The rule changes effectively kneecapped any Trump challengers to his renomination.

Three Republicans announced their candidacies to oppose Trump in 2020. The challengers included former South Carolina Governor and Representative Mark Sanford, former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld, and Joe Walsh, a former Illinois congressman. Each opponent is credible but also politically flawed.

Sanford, 59 , had two six-year stints in Congress (1995-2001) and (2013-2019) as well as being South Carolina Governor for two terms (2003-2011). He’s most newsworthy for an extramarital affair while he claimed to be “hiking the Appalachian Trail." Sanford has withdrawn from the race, contending Trump’s impeachment makes any presidential issues debate impossible.

Weld, 74, was a moderate GOP Massachusetts governor (1991-1997). He supported Obama in 2008 and was the Libertarian Party vice-presidential candidate in 2016.