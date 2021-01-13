Jim Hartman: Mitch McConnell’s exemplary leadership

“If this election was overturned by mere allegations from the losing side, our democracy would enter a death spiral, “ McConnell warned. He predicted that every election would become a free-for-all power struggle in which the loser would try to overturn the will of the voters.

“Self-government requires a shared commitment to the truth. We cannot keep drifting apart into two separate tribes with a separate set of facts and separate realities, with nothing in common except hostility toward each another and mistrust for the few national institutions that we still share,” he continued.

“There can be no double standard. The media that is outraged today spent four years aiding and abetting Democrats’ attacks on institutions after they lost.”

“But we must not imitate and escalate what we repudiate. Our duty is to govern for the public good. The United States Senate has a higher calling than an endless spiral of partisan vengeance,” McConnell said.

“It would be unfair and wrong to disenfranchise American voters and overrule the courts on this thin basis. And I will not pretend such a vote would be a harmless protest gesture while relying on others to do the right thing.”