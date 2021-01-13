Jim Hartman: Mitch McConnell’s exemplary leadership

On January 6, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell delivered a courageous and remarkable speech on the Senate floor.
He spoke as rioters were storming the Capitol, while other Republican Members of Congress sought to overturn the election.
McConnell began his remarks directly on point:
“We are debating a step that has never been taken in American history: Whether Congress should overrule the voters and overturn a presidential election. I have served 36 years in the Senate. This will be the most important vote I’ve ever cast.”
“President Trump claims this election was stolen,” McConnell continued. “The assertions range from specific local allegations to constitutional arguments to sweeping conspiracy theories … Dozens of lawsuits received hearings in courtrooms across the country.”
“But over and over, the courts rejected these claims — including all-star judges whom the president himself nominated … nothing before us proves illegality anywhere near the massive scale that would have tipped the entire election.”
McConnell said the Constitution gives Congress a limited role. “We cannot simply declare ourselves a national Board of Elections on steroids.”
“The voters, the courts and the states have all spoken. If we over-rule them all, it would damage our republic forever …”
“If this election was overturned by mere allegations from the losing side, our democracy would enter a death spiral, “ McConnell warned. He predicted that every election would become a free-for-all power struggle in which the loser would try to overturn the will of the voters.
“Self-government requires a shared commitment to the truth. We cannot keep drifting apart into two separate tribes with a separate set of facts and separate realities, with nothing in common except hostility toward each another and mistrust for the few national institutions that we still share,” he continued.
“There can be no double standard. The media that is outraged today spent four years aiding and abetting Democrats’ attacks on institutions after they lost.”
“But we must not imitate and escalate what we repudiate. Our duty is to govern for the public good. The United States Senate has a higher calling than an endless spiral of partisan vengeance,” McConnell said.
“It would be unfair and wrong to disenfranchise American voters and overrule the courts on this thin basis. And I will not pretend such a vote would be a harmless protest gesture while relying on others to do the right thing.”
“I will vote to respect the people’s decision and defend our system of government as we know it,” Kentucky’s longest serving senator concluded.
In that speech, repudiating a president he had loyally and effectively helped to govern, McConnell found his finest moment in one of our country’s darkest hours.
Earlier, on December 15, McConnell went to the floor to become the first GOP Senator or House member in leadership to recognize President-elect Biden and urged all colleagues to approve votes of the Electoral College.
McConnell led a four-year long campaign to expand the number of conservatives on the federal courts, an issue critical to many Republican voters. His legacy in confirming those judges will extend far beyond Trump’s term of office.
It was the Kentucky Senator who decisively led his GOP Senate conference to fill immediately the vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, less than two months before the election.
McConnell engineered swift Senate confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett in October, giving the Supreme Court a 6-3 conservative majority. More than 200 judicial nominees were confirmed during Trump’s term of office, including three Supreme Court justices and 53 courts of appeal judges.
His success in the pace of judicial confirmation votes dismayed Democratic partisans.
Faced with political turmoil in 2020, including insurrection and loss of his Senate majority in the past 30 days, Mitch McConnell has exhibited reasoned judgment and exemplary leadership.
Jim Hartman resides in Genoa, Nevada. His email address is lawdocman1@aol.com.