Jim Hartman: Nevada gun rights hanging in the balance

The passage of SB 143 spawned a “Second Amendment Sanctuary” movement across rural Nevada last year enlisting resolutions in support from 10 counties — Douglas, Elko, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, Lincoln, Lyon, Nye, Pershing and White Pine.

Last March 14, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners unanimously adopted a resolution that “opposes any state legislation which exceeds federal firearm transfer requirements or infringes on the United States Constitution or Article 1, Section 11 of the Constitution of the State of Nevada.”

The Board of Commissioners in Elko County last March 20 unanimously passed a resolution proclaiming the county a “Sanctuary County for the Second Amendment.” The resolution affirms “its support of the duly elected Elko County Sheriff in the exercise of his sound discretion to not enforce any unconstitutional firearms laws against any citizen.”

All 17 elected Nevada Sheriffs, including Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, signed a letter last June affirming their support for the Second Amendment.

The political left across the U.S. has been declaring “sanctuary cities” and refusing to enforce federal immigration law. They deplore Americans who do the same on behalf of the Bill of Rights.