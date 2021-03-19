Jim Hartman: Nevada politics — extremes now dominate

The battle between the far-left wing of the party and the established Nevada Democratic Party began five years ago, when Sanders organized support for his 2016 presidential run, while Reid was working behind the scenes to help his opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Clinton narrowly won the Nevada Democratic presidential caucus in 2016. But enraged Sanders zealots, claiming a rigged political system, erupted in mayhem at the May state party convention. Death threats were made against Nevada State Democratic Chair Roberta Lange.

During the February 2020 Nevada Democratic presidential caucus campaign, Sanders organizers made vicious and crude attacks on Nevada Culinary Union members with tweets, phone calls and email over opposition to Sanders’ “Medicare for All” plan. Sanders was forced to express “regret” for his staff’s misconduct and apologized.

Sanders was declared the “resounding victor” of the Nevada caucus in the media.

Yet, on closer inspection, Sanders won 35,652 (34%) “first alignment” caucus votes, with only 16.8% of registered Democratic voters participating. Fewer than 1 in 17 Nevada Democrats actually made Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist and independent, their first choice by caucusing for him.