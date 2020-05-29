Jim Hartman: Nevada reels from COVID Shutdown

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nevadans are reeling from an unprecedented unemployment rate of 28.2 percent in April, resulting from COVID-19 business closures ordered by Governor Sisolak. That’s the highest rate ever recorded by any state in the United States.

Workers lost 244,800 jobs in April in the first full month of business shutdowns. Nevada’s jobless rate was double that experienced in the Great Recession when unemployment reached 14.5 percent in December 2010, the nation’s highest at that time. Nevada’s unemployment numbers also exceed the Great Depression, when unemployment peaked at close to 25 percent in 1933.

The April rate also exceeds new unemployment record highs in other states. Bureau of Labor Statistics show only two other states reached April unemployment rates over 20 percent. Michigan had an unemployment rate of 22.7 percent, and Hawaii 22.3 percent.

States like Nevada that ordered all businesses in their states to shut down except those they deem “essential” have experienced especially severe job losses.

Sisolak announced on May 26 the second phase of the state’s “tiered” reopening, including “broader opening of commerce/retail, services and public life under extremely strict social distancing measures.” Face masks are “strongly encouraged.”