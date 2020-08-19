Jim Hartman: Nevada rushes mail-in voting

On Aug. 3, Nevada’s Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak signed into law AB4, requiring that official ballots be sent to all registered voters in the state before the November election. The stated reason: the coronavirus pandemic.
Nevada became the ninth state — in addition to D.C. — to adopt universal, unsolicited mail-in voting for the election.
AB4 was the subject of a hastily called 32nd Special Session of the Nevada Legislature announced on Thursday night (July 30). The 100-page AB4 was introduced and passed the Assemby the following day (July 31) on a straight party-line vote, 29-12.
Sent to the Senate, it passed Sunday night (August 2) on a 13-8 vote, every Republican voting “no”.
Nevada’s top election official, Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, was excluded from discussions by Democratic legislative leaders. She saw a draft of the bill only one day before the vote in the Assembly. Cegavske was not involved in the bill’s writing at all.
Democrats contend AB4 was needed because of persistent concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. Standing in long lines to vote is a public health issue, they argue.
Nevada Republicans are up in arms about the bill.
They contend voter rolls are notoriously inaccurate.
The error rate swings dramatically depending on where you are. People die, move, change addresses, leave the state.
In the June primary, the Clark County registrar of voters sent 1.3 million ballots to registered voters, both “active” and “inactive”. A report by the Public Interest Legal Foundation, an election integrity group, found that 223,469 ballots mailed to Clark County voters were designated by the post office as “undeliverable.”
The “undeliverable” ballots accounted for 17 percent of all ballots mailed to registered voters. More than one-sixth of mail-in ballots went to outdated addresses.
In the primary, these “undeliverable” ballots flooded the streets. Blank, votable ballots were littered around trash cans and stuffed behind bulletin boards in Las Vegas apartment complexes.
“When you have a leadership that decides to change the election laws less than 100 days out from the election, obviously there’s an agenda,” Nevada GOP Chairman Michael McDonald charges. “They had a 100-page bill that was drafted up by some D.C. lawyer. This is nothing that came out of Nevada.”
Nevada’s voter rolls aren’t maintained to the standard required of an all-mail in experience — like Oregon or Washington have. In Washington state, vote by mail was required in 2011. Washington has had a decade to refine the process.
Republicans are distressed that AB4 also expands who can collect and hand in ballots. The bill enables the abusive practice of “ballot harvesting,” in which workers for political groups collect and turn in large quantities of ballots to tip the scales in elections.
The bill gives Democratic Governor Sisolak new powers to command the Republican Secretary of State to adjust election procedures under his current declared “state of emergency.”
AB4 changes existing procedures on verifying ballot signatures. It also allows the counting of votes received up to three days after the election where the postmark date can’t be determined.
In addition to universal mail-in ballots going to every registered voters, the legislation provides that Clark County have 35 polling places for “early voting,” with 15 in Washoe County , and at least one in every other county.
On Election Day, the bill still requires at least 140 polling places be staffed throughout the state, including 100 in Clark County. There’s no apparent “pandemic concern” for that provision.
Nevada will also be experimenting with controversial same day voter registration — and voting — through November 3.
Secretary of State Cegavske insists no Nevada voting law needed to change. For those wary of going to the polls, any registered voter can request and easily obtain an absentee ballot. No excuse or reason is required — casting an absentee ballot is easy.
