Jim Hartman: Nevada rushes mail-in voting

Republicans are distressed that AB4 also expands who can collect and hand in ballots. The bill enables the abusive practice of “ballot harvesting,” in which workers for political groups collect and turn in large quantities of ballots to tip the scales in elections.

The bill gives Democratic Governor Sisolak new powers to command the Republican Secretary of State to adjust election procedures under his current declared “state of emergency.”

AB4 changes existing procedures on verifying ballot signatures. It also allows the counting of votes received up to three days after the election where the postmark date can’t be determined.

In addition to universal mail-in ballots going to every registered voters, the legislation provides that Clark County have 35 polling places for “early voting,” with 15 in Washoe County , and at least one in every other county.

On Election Day, the bill still requires at least 140 polling places be staffed throughout the state, including 100 in Clark County. There’s no apparent “pandemic concern” for that provision.

Nevada will also be experimenting with controversial same day voter registration — and voting — through November 3.

Secretary of State Cegavske insists no Nevada voting law needed to change. For those wary of going to the polls, any registered voter can request and easily obtain an absentee ballot. No excuse or reason is required — casting an absentee ballot is easy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0