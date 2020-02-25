Jim Hartman: Nevada's green energy fiasco stumps Biden in debate

The sole “Nevada question” at the February 19 Democratic presidential candidates debate was posed by moderator Jon Ralston, editor of The Nevada Independent, and dealt with their plans to combat climate change in Las Vegas and Reno.

In response, former Vice President Joe Biden identified the Crescent Dunes Solar Energy Plant as a source of new energy: “When the fourth stage is completed, it will be able to take care of 60,000 homes for every bit of their energy needs.”

Astonishingly, Biden was unaware that Crescent Dunes had already gone bust after receiving a $737 million federal loan guarantee. In fact, this $1 Billion Solar Plant was obsolete before it ever went online.

In 2011, the $1 billion Crescent Dunes project was to be the biggest solar plant of its kind, and it looked like the future of renewable power. In addition to $140 million in private investment, the U.S. Department of Energy offered the developer, SolarReserve Inc., $737 million in government loan guarantees, and Nevada Senator Harry Reid, then the Senate majority leader, cleared the way for the company to build on public land.

The state of Nevada contributed another $119.3 million in tax abatements over 20 years.