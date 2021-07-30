Jim Hartman: Nevada’s sluggish recovery

The Labor Department’s June jobs report on state unemployment found Nevada third from the bottom.

With a national unemployment rate of 5.9% in June, Connecticut and New Mexico among the states had the highest unemployment rates, 7.9 %. Nevada trailed closely behind at 7.8%.

The Nevada unemployment rate was unchanged from May (7.8%) when it was tied for the fourth-worst in the country. Unemployment in Nevada has remained stubbornly high all year -- 8% in April and 8.1% in March.

Nevada set a record for the highest unemployment rate ever recorded in any state’s history during the middle of the Covid lockdown – a record-breaking 29.5% in April, 2020. That’s higher than in the Great Depression.

With Nevada’s reliance on tourism and heavy economic dependence on the gaming and hospitality industries, there’s some excuse for the state’s slow bounce back.

But Governor Steve Sisolak along with other Democratic governors across the country maintained longer and stricter lockdowns during the pandemic.

In Sisolak’s case, he first ordered casinos closed in March 2020 and they remained closed until June. When they re-opened, state mandated capacity orders wildly fluctuated from 50 to 25%, then back to 50%.