Jim Hartman: Purdue’s uncommon Mitch Daniels

Purdue announced in December 2020 a tuition freeze through at least the 2022-23 academic year, marking 10 consecutive years of no tuition increase. Since 2012, Purdue has moved from the second-highest priced to most affordable Big Ten school.

Keeping tuition under $10,000 hasn’t affected the university’s ability to retain faculty. Neither has it hindered Purdue’s place as a top educational institution, particularly in the STEM fields.

Daniels has also been a proponent of the necessity of viewpoint diversity on campus.

He kept Purdue open during COVID with protections and protocols many called controversial.

Daniels delivered a remarkable commencement speech to graduates in May, saying many of their elders failed the fundamental test of leadership by letting fear of uncertainty overcome their duty to balance all the interests for which they were responsible:

“Sometimes, they let what might be termed the mad pursuit of zero, in this case zero risk of anyone contracting the virus, block out other competing concerns, like the protection of mental health, the educational needs of small children, or the survival of small businesses. Pursuing one goal to the utter exclusion of all others is not to make a choice but to run from it. It’s not leadership: it’s abdication.