Jim Hartman: Question 6 -- Nevada mimics California

When the sun starts to fall in early evening, the California energy grid is short of power — sometimes 25% to 50% of what it needs — to keep the lights on. As a result, California often relies on imported power from other states to fill the void — at very high “spot market” prices.

The power outages will get worse and more frequent as the state becomes more reliant on intermittent renewable energy — both solar and wind. Critics of the state’s renewable energy policy have coined a new word in California: “Greenout.”

All of this has caused electric prices in California to rise, while falling in Nevada which benefits from plunging natural gas prices. Since 2010, electric rates in California have jumped 30% for homes and 37% for manufacturers, and decreased 3% and 17%, respectively, in Nevada. Three-quarters of Nevada’s power comes from natural gas.

Higher electric costs in California have reduced job growth in power-intensive industries, particularly manufacturing. From January 2010 to January 2020, manufacturing employment increased 6% in California versus 55% in Nevada. Data centers for many tech companies have located in Nevada because of cheap, reliable power.